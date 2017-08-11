FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
August 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech before a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus July 20, 2017.Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is taking necessary measures along its 150 km (90 mile) border with the Syrian province of Idlib, where jihadists linked to a former al Qaeda affiliate have taken control, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim was speaking a day after Turkey's customs minister said Turkish authorities will limit movement of non-humanitarian goods at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib because the Syrian side is controlled by a "terrorist organization".

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the border crossing would be kept open for humanitarian aid but weapons would not be allowed across.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

