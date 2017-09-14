FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says expects humanitarian aid can be delivered in Syria's Idlib
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 12:56 PM / a month ago

Turkey says expects humanitarian aid can be delivered in Syria's Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday it expected humanitarian aid could be delivered to Syria’s northern province of Idlib, which is under the control of a rebel alliance spearheaded by the former al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front.

“Our expectation is that Idlib, just like other de-escalation zones, becomes a region where humanitarian aid can easily be delivered,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference in Ankara. “Turkey will do whatever falls upon it on this matter.”

Turkey said last month it was limiting the movement of non-humanitarian aid into Idlib because the area is controlled by a “terrorist organization”.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.