Turkey says expects humanitarian aid can be delivered in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday it expected humanitarian aid could be delivered to Syria’s northern province of Idlib, which is under the control of a rebel alliance spearheaded by the former al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front.

“Our expectation is that Idlib, just like other de-escalation zones, becomes a region where humanitarian aid can easily be delivered,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference in Ankara. “Turkey will do whatever falls upon it on this matter.”

Turkey said last month it was limiting the movement of non-humanitarian aid into Idlib because the area is controlled by a “terrorist organization”.