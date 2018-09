Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin to meet in Sochi on Monday: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday, sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said earlier that Erdogan and Putin would hold talks on the crisis in Syria on Monday, but had not elaborated.

Erdogan met with the leaders of Iran and Russia last week in Tehran to discuss Syria, but failed to win a ceasefire pledge for the rebel-held enclave of Idlib.