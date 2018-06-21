FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 9:10 AM / in 2 hours

Kurdish YPG to begin leaving Syria's Manbij on July 4: Turkish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters will begin leaving northern Syria’s Manbij region as of July 4, following a month of preparations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

He made the comments in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk. Cavusoglu said the roadmap for a solution in Manbij agreed upon by the United States and Turkey is being implemented fully.

Earlier this month Turkey and the United States endorsed a tentative deal, in which the Kurdish YPG militia would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and U.S. forces would jointly maintain security and stability there.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

