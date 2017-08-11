FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib
August 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 2 months

Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech before a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is taking necessary measures along its 150 km (90 mile) border with the Syrian province of Idlib, where jihadists linked to a former al Qaeda affiliate have taken control, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim was speaking a day after Turkey’s customs minister said Turkish authorities will limit movement of non-humanitarian goods at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib because the Syrian side is controlled by a “terrorist organization”.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the border crossing would be kept open for humanitarian aid but weapons would not be allowed across.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

