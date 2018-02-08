FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 4:41 AM / in 12 hours

More than 100 pro-Syrian forces killed after thwarted attack: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 100 fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were killed after U.S.-led coalition and coalition-backed local forces thwarted a large, apparently coordinate attack late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, a U.S. official said.

“Syrian pro-regime forces included approximately 500 personnel in a large, dismounted formation supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, to offer new details on the incident.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Michael Perry

