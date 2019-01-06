Erdogan spokesman says irrational to claim Turkey targets Kurds

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Sunday it was irrational to claim Turkey targets Kurds, saying Ankara’s targets were the militants of Islamic State and the Kurdish groups YPG and PKK, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Ibrahim Kalin’s comments emerged after White House national security adviser John Bolton said he would stress in talks with Turkish officials this week, including President Tayyip Erdogan, that the Kurds must be safeguarded.