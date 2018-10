PARIS (Reuters) - The number of U.S. diplomats in Syria has doubled as Islamic State militants near a military defeat, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a news conference with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly (not pictured) at the Defence Ministry in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“Our diplomats, they are on the ground (and) have been doubled in number,” Mattis said during a press conference in Paris with his French counterpart. “As we see the military operations become less, you’ll see the diplomatic effort now able to take (root),” Mattis added.