Erdogan says U.S. pullout from Syria must be planned carefully: New York Times

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani (not pictured) after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday that the U.S. withdrawal from Syria must be planned carefully, and with the right partners, saying Turkey was the only country “with the power and commitment to perform that task”.

In an op-ed article for the New York Times, a day before he was due to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, Erdogan said Turkey was committed to defeating Islamic State and “other terrorist groups” in Syria.