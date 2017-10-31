Pregnant U.S. teenager moved to Iraq from Syria: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday that U.S. forces had moved a person who is under 18 years old to Iraq from Syria and two U.S. officials said she was a pregnant American teenager.

“U.S. forces recently relocated a minor from Syria safely to Iraq,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she was in the hands of State Department officials in Iraq and would travel back to the United States, although they did not say when.

While not identifying her by name, one official said she was the same person interviewed by CBS News earlier this month near Raqqa, the Syrian city that Islamic State once called its capital. U.S.-backed militias declared victory in Raqqa earlier this month.

In that interview, she said she was 15 and had been brought to Syria by her father, an Islamic State supporter. The teenager had told CBS that she was from Kansas.

Last month, the Pentagon said a U.S. citizen fighting for Islamic State in Syria surrendered to U.S.-backed militias and was handed over to U.S. forces.