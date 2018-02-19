Syrian Kurdish YPG denies deal for army to enter Afrin

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denied on Monday agreeing a deal with Damascus for the Syrian army to enter the Afrin region to help repel a Turkish offensive.

“There is no agreement. There is only a call from us for the Syrian army to come in and protect the borders,” YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud told Reuters by phone.

Turkey said it would confront Syrian government forces if they entered Syria’s Afrin, where it launched an offensive last month against Kurdish forces controlling the area.