FILE PHOTO: UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter on Wednesday that 2019 was an important year for the country as it moves ahead with diversifying its energy mix.

He added that the country’s move includes preparations for fuel load of unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, scheduled for between the end of 2019 and early 2020.

The move will also provide emissions-free electricity for decades to come.