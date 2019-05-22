Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE to guarantee maritime freedom in the region: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said on Wednesday the United Arab Emirates is working with Arab countries to guarantee maritime freedom in the region, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

Hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah, on an official visit to Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said “UAE is working to coordinate with Arab countries, especially Jordan ... to preserve Arab interests, maintain regional security and stability, and guarantee maritime freedom in this region of strategic importance to the whole world,” WAM said.

The two said UAE and Jordan will do a military exercise together in UAE in the near future.