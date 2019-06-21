World News
June 21, 2019 / 7:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Qantas directs flights away from Strait of Hormuz

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen near Qantas Airways, Australia's national carrier, Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the tarmac at Adelaide Airport, Australia, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd, said on Friday that its flights over the Middle East would avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman following the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone in the region.

The restriction will mean a slight change to the route for flights between Australia and London, the airline said in a statement.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order prohibiting U.S. operators from flying in Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below