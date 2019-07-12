Bahrain 'strongly condemns' what it calls Iranian attempt to intercept British tanker

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Friday it “strongly condemned” what it called an Iranian attempt to intercept a British tanker in the Gulf, according to a statement from its foreign ministry.

“This hostile action embodies Iran’s insistence on threatening security and peace, and harming maritime navigation,” the statement said.

Relations between Iran and Britain have been increasingly strained after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, BP.L had been approached by Iranian vessels in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.