FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt answers to a question from a journalist during the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Britain July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

DUBAI (Reuters) - The British foreign secretary has told Al Jazeera TV that London is monitoring the situation following an Iranian attempt to intercept a British tanker, the Qatar-based channel said in a tweet on Thursday.

Jeremy Hunt said Britain was proud of the work of the Royal Navy but it did not want an escalation, the station cited him as saying in another tweet.