Britain says Iran must stop and reverse its nuclear activities

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has broken the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal and must immediately stop and reverse its activities, a spokesman for Britain’s Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Iran said on Sunday it will boost its uranium enrichment in a few hours above a cap set by the nuclear deal, a move that could eventually culminate in the return of all international sanctions on Tehran.

“Iran has broken the terms of the JCPoA,” the Foreign Office spokesman said, referring to the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations. We are coordinating with other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the deal, including a Joint Commission.”