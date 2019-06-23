British minister held 'constructive' talks with Iran on rising tensions

LONDON (Reuters) - The British minister for the Middle East had “open, frank and constructive” talks with Iranian government representatives about rising tensions in the region during a visit to Tehran, Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday.

“I reiterated the UK’s assessment that Iran almost certainly bears responsibility for recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman,” Andrew Murrison, minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

“Such activity, which carries a high risk of miscalculation, needs to stop to allow for immediate de-escalation of rising tensions.”