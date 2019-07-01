UK foreign minister Hunt worried by Iran's breach of nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO - Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt attends an interview outside his home in London, Britain, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply worried” after Iran said it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 agreement with major powers, but said that Britain still backed the deal.

“Deeply worried by Iran’s announcement that it has broken existing nuclear deal obligations. UK remains committed to making deal work and using all diplomatic tools to de-escalate regional tensions,” Hunt said in a tweet after Iran’s announcement.

“I urge Iran to avoid any further steps away from JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and come back into compliance.”