UK PM May says compromise deal remains best way to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A compromise deal remains the best way to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran earlier this month violated the 2015 accord, and Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday said Tehran would keep removing restraints on its nuclear activity in the deal.

In her last major speech before stepping down next week, May said the nuclear deal must be protected “whatever its challenges”.

“Whether we like it or not a compromise deal remains the best way to get the outcome we all still ultimately seek – to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and to preserve the stability of the region,” May said.