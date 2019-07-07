CMA CGM still operating in Persian Gulf despite Iran tensions

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM is still operating in the Persian Gulf region, even as concerns mount over a possible dispute between Iran and major world powers.

“We are continuing to go there,” CMA CGM chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade told a business conference in Aix-en-Provence.

Asked if CMA CGM had stepped up security on vessels going through the Persian Gulf, Saade replied: “No, because the measures we have in place are already sufficiently elevated.”