July 26, 2019 / 9:15 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Denmark backs Britain's proposed Hormuz naval mission

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark said on Friday it welcomed the British government’s proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and would consider a military maritime contribution.

“The Danish government looks positively toward a possible contribution to such initiative,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

“As a seafaring nation, it is essential to Denmark that freedom of navigation is sustained,” he said, adding that a final decision would still need to be discussed in parliament once there was “a clearer picture of the exact tasks and partners”.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams

