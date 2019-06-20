World News
June 20, 2019 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's IRGC says downed drone had turned off its 'tracking equipment': IRIB

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said that a U.S. drone shot down on Thursday had turned off its identification transponder, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

“The drone took off from a U.S. base in the southern Persian Gulf ... It had turned off all its identifying equipment in violation of aviation rules and was moving in full secrecy,” IRIB quoted a Guards statement as saying.

Tehran said earlier that the Guards had downed a U.S. drone flying over southern Iran, raising fears of military confrontation with the United States. Washington said a U.S. drone had been shot down in international airspace.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below