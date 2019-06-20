Iran's Zarif says U.S. lying about drone being hit over international waters

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, walks to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Thursday, May 16, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on Thursday that the United States is lying over its drone being hit by Iran in international waters, saying Tehran will take the matter to the United Nations.

“The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory. We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters. We’ll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters,” Zarif tweeted.

Iran shot down a U.S. military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory, but Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in “an unprovoked attack”.