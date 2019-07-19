Iran's Guards say they will release images to disprove U.S. claim that drone shot down

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they would release images to disprove U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. Navy has destroyed an Iranian drone in the Gulf, Iranian news agencies reported.

“Soon, images captured by the Guards drones from the U.S. warship Boxer will be published to expose to world public opinion as lies and groundless the claim ... of shooting down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Trump said on Thursday that the drone had flown to within 1,000 yards (914 meters) of the U.S. warship Boxer and had ignored “multiple calls to stand down” in the latest episode to stir tensions in the Gulf.