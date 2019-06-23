UAE official says tensions with Iran can be addressed 'only' politically: Twitter

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically and priority should be de-escalation and dialogue, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Sunday.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.

