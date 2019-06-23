World News
June 23, 2019 / 9:05 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UAE official says tensions with Iran can be addressed 'only' politically: Twitter

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically and priority should be de-escalation and dialogue, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Thursday.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.

Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below