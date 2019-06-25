UAE will work to defuse Middle East tension, ADNOC CEO Jaber says

FILE PHOTO - Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO, addresses a gathering during the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates seek a de-escalation of tension in the Middle East, the head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday, after Iran accused the United States of closing the path to diplomacy with new sanctions.

“The UAE will work ... to defuse and deescalate the current threat,” Sultan al-Jaber, chief executive of ADNOC and minister of state, told a conference in London. “Now is the time for wisdom, diplomacy and the concerted efforts of the international community.”