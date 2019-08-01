France disagrees with U.S. sanctions on Iranian foreign minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday voiced concern over a U.S. move to impose sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister and said that along with Britain and Germany it disagreed with the decision, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“We consider that all diplomatic channels should stay open, particularly in a context of high tensions,” the ministry said.

The United States, at loggerheads with Iran over Gulf shipping and Iran’s nuclear program, on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, a pivotal player in the nuclear deal.