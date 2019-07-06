France, Iran agree to seek conditions to resume nuclear talks by July 15: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the UNESCO'S headquarter during the Education and development G7 ministers Summit, in Paris, France July 5, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had agreed to seek conditions for a resumption of dialogue on the Iranian nuclear question by July 15.

“The President of the Republic has agreed with his Iranian counterpart to explore by July 15 conditions to resume dialogue between the parties,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

The statement added Macron will keep on talking with Iranian authorities and other involved parties to “engage in a de-escalation of tensions related to Iranian nuclear issue.”