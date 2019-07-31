Germany will not join U.S.-led mission in Strait of Hormuz: Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany will not participate in a U.S.-led naval mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

Stressing that Germany wants to avoid a further escalation of tensions in the region, Maas told reporters on a trip to Warsaw that there was no military solution.

“Germany will not take part in the sea mission presented and planned by the Untied States,” said Maas.