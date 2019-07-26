Germany needs clarity before joining Hormuz naval mission: Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will take a decision on whether to participate in a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz once it has more clarity about the design of such a mission, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“Any actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz need to have a European face,” Maas said of British plans for a shipping protection mission in an interview with Funke newspaper published on Friday.

He said Germany would not take part in the U.S.’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.