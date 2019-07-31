Germany: European naval mission in Strait of Hormuz worth considering

FILE PHOTO: Traditional Omani boats known as dhows, and cargo ships are seen sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Musandam province, Oman, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has not offered any contribution to a U.S. naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz but thinks it is “worth considering” a European mission and is in touch with its partners on that, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The government is reticent about the concrete U.S. proposal and so has no made an offer,” the spokeswoman told a news conference.

“For us, it is important to pursue the avenue of diplomacy ... and to seek talks with Iran to achieve a de-escalation,” the spokeswoman added.