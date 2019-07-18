Germany presses Iran to meet nuclear deal obligations

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov arrive to attend a joint news conference at Petersberg mountain on the sidelines of the so-called Petersburg Dialogue to speak on the conflict in Ukraine and the future of arms control in Koenigswinter near Bonn, Germany, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany and the other countries that remain party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal expect Tehran to uphold its side of the accord, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, describing recent pronouncements by the Iranians as “unacceptable”.

“Those of us who have remained in this agreement expect from Iran that it fulfills its obligations, we are trying to do this ... and we expect from Iran that it sticks to its commitments too,” Maas said on Thursday.

“What we have heard from Tehran in recent days and weeks is unacceptable. A so-called ‘less for less’ will not work for us, and so that applies to Tehran too,” he told a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.