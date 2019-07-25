Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission: RND media group

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is ready to take part in a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, media group RND reported, citing participants in a meeting of parliament’s foreign relations committee.

RND said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had told the special meeting of the committee on Wednesday: “We want to be there.”

A mandate for joining the mission would be voted on in parliament, RND added. There was no immediate comment available from the German Foreign Ministry, when contacted by Reuters.

