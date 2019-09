German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Europe had decided to uphold the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and would keep trying to find solutions that averted escalation.

“Step by step we will keep trying to find solutions with Iran that prevent an escalation of tensions in a globally sensitive region. That’s our job,” Merkel told the lower house of parliament.

Related Coverage Germany will do its part to avoid proxy war in Libya, says Merkel