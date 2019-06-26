U.S. would not dare violate Iranian soil: Guards commander

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States would not dare violate Iranian soil, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division said on Wednesday, according to the Mehr news agency.

“Neither America nor any other country would dare violate Iranian soil,” Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic shot down a U.S. drone they claim was flying over their territorial waters last Thursday. Washington says the drone was in international airspace.