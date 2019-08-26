Revolutionary Guards member killed in northwest Iran: Fars

GENEVA (Reuters) - A member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed in northwest Iran near the border with Iraq on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported in a Twitter posting.

The Guards member was “assassinated” in the town of Piranshahr, Fars said. It gave no information about who carried out the attack.

There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic’s security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraq, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in Turkey.