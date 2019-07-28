World News
July 28, 2019 / 8:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says a European naval coalition for Gulf would send hostile message: Fars

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - European countries forming a naval coalition for the Gulf would send a hostile message, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

France, Italy and Denmark gave initial support for a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, proposed after Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker, three senior EU diplomats said last week.

“What you’ve heard, that they want to send a European fleet to the Persian Gulf sends a hostile message, is provocative and will increase tension,” Rabiei said.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below