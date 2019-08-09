World News
August 9, 2019 / 11:18 AM / in 34 minutes

Iran warns against any Israeli involvement in Gulf maritime coalition

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Any Israeli involvement in any maritime coalition in the Gulf is a “clear threat” to Iran’s national security and the Islamic Republic has a right to confront the threat, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, according to a statement on the Foreign Ministry website.

Israeli media had quoted Foreign Minister Israel Katz as telling a close-door meeting on Tuesday that Israel was part of discussions and intelligence-sharing with a possible U.S. maritime security coalition. Israeli officials declined to confirm or deny the reports.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Additional reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

