We want to uphold nuclear deal if all sides do, Iran's IAEA ambassador tells paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran intends to preserve the nuclear deal with major powers if all parties fulfill their obligations under it, its ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear body told a German newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Diplomats earlier told Reuters the IAEA told member states in a closed-door meeting Iran was enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, above the 3.67% limit set by the international treaty.

“What we’re doing only has one aim: We want to preserve the nuclear treaty,” Iran’s envoy to the Vienna-based authority was cited as saying by weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

He also said: “Everything can be reversed within a single hour - if all of our partners in the treaty would just fulfill their obligations in the same way.”