Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI (Reuters) - The presence of Western forces in the Gulf is fuelling regional tension, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim said on Monday.

“The states of the Gulf can together secure the transit of ships,” he said on Twitter.

“Iraq is seeking to reduce tension in our region through calm negotiations and the presence of Western forces in the region will increase tension.”