Iran reassures Iraq over freedom of maritime navigation: ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iran has reassured Iraq that there will be freedom of international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq’s oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Iran communicated this to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a visit by him to Tehran on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (gave) reassurances to the Iraqi delegation ... around guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and respect for international law guaranteeing that,” the statement said.