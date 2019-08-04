World News
Iranian fighter jet crashes in southern province, two onboard safe: Mehr

(Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday that one of its fighter jets had crashed in the southern province of Bushehr because of technical problem, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, adding that two people onboard the jet were safe.

“The fighter jet crashed due to technical issues in the Tangestan area. Its pilot and co-pilot are safe,” Mehr quoted the governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour as saying.

Tangestan is a county in Iran’s Bushehr province.

