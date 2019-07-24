Kuwait Ports Authority manager: Gulf, Arab countries coordinate to secure maritime traffic - KUNA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwait Ports Authority manager said on Wednesday that there is coordination between Gulf and Arab countries to secure the safety of maritime traffic in Gulf waters, state news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Yousef Abdullah al-Nasser al-Sabah also said the impact of the latest developments in the Gulf region, after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker, was “slight on Kuwaiti ports traffic”. He added that there are “alternative plans for any developments in the region,” KUNA quoted him as saying.