Iran atomic agency tells Europeans Tehran will reduce its nuclear deal commitments unless they act

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s atomic agency on Monday told European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal it would further reduce its compliance in about a month’s time if they failed to uphold their commitments.

Iran has already reduced its commitments to the deal by having more than 130 tons of heavy water and more than 300 kilograms of enriched uranium, the Atomic Energy Organization’s Behrouz Kamalvandi, said, according to the IRIB news agency.