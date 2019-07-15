Iran threatens to return to situation before nuclear deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will return to the situation before its nuclear deal with world powers unless European countries fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday, according to IRNA news agency.
Iran says the European countries must do more to guarantee it the economic benefits it was meant to receive in return for curbs to its nuclear program under the deal, which Washington abandoned last year.
