Iran's Khamenei calls U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace a 'dangerous plot'

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader said on Monday that a U.S. plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians through development fueled by international investment was a “dangerous plot” to destroy Palestinian identity with money.

“This dangerous plot aims to eliminate Palestinian identity among the Palestinian people ... This is the main point that one should resist, and not allow them to eliminate the Palestinian identity using money,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to his website.