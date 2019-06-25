World News
Russia's Lavrov says situation around Iran headed toward dangerous scenario

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the situation around Iran was developing toward a dangerous scenario, the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday. Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week, and Trump called off retaliatory air strikes minutes before impact.

