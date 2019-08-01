World News
August 1, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia senses U.S. wants pretext for Persian Gulf conflict: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it had the impression that the United States was looking for a pretext for conflict in the Persian Gulf, the RIA news agency reported.

“Events there are really moving to a dangerous point and there are risks of a large-scale military clash,” RIA cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

“In principle we have the sense that Washington is simply looking for a pretext to whip up the situation, continue its aggressive rhetoric toward Iran, and to shift to a hotter more active phase of the conflict.”

Zakharova told the same news briefing that a U.S. move to create a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz looked like a crude attempt to pressure Iran.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below